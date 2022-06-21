Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,537,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OII opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

