Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

