Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.