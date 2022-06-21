Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,823 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

