Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

