Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,870 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VTV stock opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

