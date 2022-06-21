Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

