Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,373 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

