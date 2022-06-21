Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

