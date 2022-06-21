Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,904 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

XSLV stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

