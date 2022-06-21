Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,023,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

