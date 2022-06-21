Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 8,442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

