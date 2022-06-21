First National Bank of South Miami Has $62,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

