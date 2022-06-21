First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 484 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

