First National Bank of South Miami Buys 948 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.