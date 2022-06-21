First National Bank of South Miami Has $56,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.