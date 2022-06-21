First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 1,060 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

IBML opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

