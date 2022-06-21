Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

