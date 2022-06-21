Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 386 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

