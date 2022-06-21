4,030 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

