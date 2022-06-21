Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

