Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,843 shares of company stock worth $9,401,423 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

