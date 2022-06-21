Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

