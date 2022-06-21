Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,923 shares of company stock worth $576,168. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

