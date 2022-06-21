STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £132.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.15.
