Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $265.09

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.57 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

