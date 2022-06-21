Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.28 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.18 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

