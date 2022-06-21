Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

