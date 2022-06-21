Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,195. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

