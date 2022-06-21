STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £132.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.15.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

