My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

