Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $586.72 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.91 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.23 and a 200-day moving average of $663.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

