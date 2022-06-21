DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.39% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 404.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $168,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

