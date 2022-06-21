American National Bank Sells 38,990 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American National Bank trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

