DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,498 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

