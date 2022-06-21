Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

