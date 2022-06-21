ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.57.

RMD stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

