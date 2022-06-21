American National Bank Sells 12,302 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

