American National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.