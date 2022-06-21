Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.