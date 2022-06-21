Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

