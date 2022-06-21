First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

