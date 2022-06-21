First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 517 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $235.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.