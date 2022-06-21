Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

