First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,280 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $237.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

