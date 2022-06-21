First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,615 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.62.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

