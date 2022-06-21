Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,003 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.