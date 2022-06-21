Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

