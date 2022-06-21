DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

