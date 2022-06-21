DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,753,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

